Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Tallies assist Thursday

Oshie recorded an assist during Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Oshie has four assists over his last nine games, but he hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 31, regressing considerably in the goal-scoring department this season after posting 33 in 2016-17. The Capitals hope it's just an off year for the 31-year-old and fantasy owners should keep an eye on him in next season's fantasy drafts, but 2017-18 will likely end as a disappointment for the versatile winger.