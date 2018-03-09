Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Tallies assist Thursday
Oshie recorded an assist during Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
Oshie has four assists over his last nine games, but he hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 31, regressing considerably in the goal-scoring department this season after posting 33 in 2016-17. The Capitals hope it's just an off year for the 31-year-old and fantasy owners should keep an eye on him in next season's fantasy drafts, but 2017-18 will likely end as a disappointment for the versatile winger.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...