Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Tallies helper Tuesday

Oshie recorded an assist during Tuesday's 4-3 win in Game 3 against the Penguins.

The helper marks Oshie's first point in the series, bringing him to three goals and five points in nine postseason games thus far. The 31-year-old winger has looked sharper in the playoffs than he did for most of the regular season, which should help restore his fantasy value in time for the 2018-19 fantasy drafts.