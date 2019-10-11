Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Tallies third goal of season

Oshie scored a goal on his lone shot and was minus-2 in a 6-5 loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Oshie rifled a wrist shot past Pekka Rinne from the right faceoff dot midway through the third period to give the Caps a 5-4 lead. It was the third goal of the season for Oshie, a 25-goal man for Washington a year ago. He'll look to keep rolling Saturday in Dallas.