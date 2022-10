Oshie had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.

The goal was classic Oshie -- he put in his own rebound on the power play. His 61 power-play goals since joining the Caps in 2015-16 rank second on the team in that span behind just Alexander Ovechkin (109). Oshie now leads the Caps with three points (one goal, two assists).