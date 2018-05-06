Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Three-game, four-point streak
Oshie scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3, Game 5 win over the Penguins.
The goal went into an empty net, but they all count the same. Oshie has eight points in 11 games this postseason, but he has been particularly productive of late -- four of those points have come in his last three games. Oshie has been a solid complementary scorer who has topped 50 points five times in his career. But he's never played more than 13 playoff games in any postseason. That could change with the Caps up 3-2 in the series.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...