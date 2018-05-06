Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Three-game, four-point streak

Oshie scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3, Game 5 win over the Penguins.

The goal went into an empty net, but they all count the same. Oshie has eight points in 11 games this postseason, but he has been particularly productive of late -- four of those points have come in his last three games. Oshie has been a solid complementary scorer who has topped 50 points five times in his career. But he's never played more than 13 playoff games in any postseason. That could change with the Caps up 3-2 in the series.