Oshie scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

He potted the Caps' first two goals on the afternoon before helping to set up Sonny Milano for the eventual game-winner. Oshie has come alive since the All-Star break, racking up four goals and seven points over the last six games, but on the season the 36-year-old winger has just 14 goals and 24 points through 43 contests.