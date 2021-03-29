Oshie scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

He also chipped in three shots, three hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. Oshie dished his helpers in the second period to help the Caps build a 3-0 lead, then tipped home a Justin Schultz point shot midway through the third for what proved to be the winner. Oshie matched his output from his prior eight games with the performance, and on the season he has eight goals and 24 points through 33 contests.