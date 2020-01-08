Play

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Tickles twine twice against Sens

Oshie scored two goals on five shots with three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

He potted the Caps' first goal early in the second period, then extended the team's lead to 4-1 only 41 seconds into the third. Oshie has found the scoresheet in four straight games, racking up three goals and six points in that stretch.

