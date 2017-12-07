Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Timeline uncertain
Coach Barry Trotz told reporters he doesn't know when Oshie (upper body) will resume practicing, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
While Trotz also said Oshie was improving, the news that the winger's recovery timeline is uncertain doesn't bode well for his absence being short term. Until the 30-year-old is able to take contact in practice, he won't be given the all-clear to return to game action. For now, Oshie hasn't been placed on IR, but that could change if the Caps need a roster spot.
