Oshie (upper body) will travel for the Caps' two-game road trip, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports Monday.

Oshie is far from a lock to get into the lineup but seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Red Wings. Injuries have impacted the winger's availability, he's missed nine of the team's last 20 contests, which no doubt has factored into him scoring just once in those 11 appearances. Still, if Oshie is given the all-clear, he should be in the mix for a top-six role, likely replacing Michael Sgarbossa for a second-line spot.