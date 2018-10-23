Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Two gifted points
Oshie scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Oshie's goal was an emtpy-netter, and his assist was a fluke, as he was the last player to touch the puck before a defender fired it off Alex Ovechkin's shins and in. Still, Oshie is bouncing back from an uncharacteristic 18-goal, 47-point season in a big way, as he has five goals and nine points through eight games
More News
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Notches assist Wednesday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Buries two goals Thursday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Two-point performance in win over Bruins•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots goal Sunday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Fills stat sheet in Game 4•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sets up a pair in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.