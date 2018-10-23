Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Two gifted points

Oshie scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Oshie's goal was an emtpy-netter, and his assist was a fluke, as he was the last player to touch the puck before a defender fired it off Alex Ovechkin's shins and in. Still, Oshie is bouncing back from an uncharacteristic 18-goal, 47-point season in a big way, as he has five goals and nine points through eight games