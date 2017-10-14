Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Two goals in victory
Oshie scored twice, one of which came on the power play, in a 5-2 win over New Jersey on Friday.
Oshie also picked up an assist, giving him two power-play points on a night where the Capitals cashed in on three power plays. The Capitals offense is firing on all cylinders right now, and Oshie's averaging almost two points per game.
More News
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Scores two power-play tallies, adds helper•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Returns to practice•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Leaves game as precaution•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Inks eight-year extension with Washington•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Left unprotected as pending UFA•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...