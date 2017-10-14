Play

Oshie scored twice, one of which came on the power play, in a 5-2 win over New Jersey on Friday.

Oshie also picked up an assist, giving him two power-play points on a night where the Capitals cashed in on three power plays. The Capitals offense is firing on all cylinders right now, and Oshie's averaging almost two points per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories