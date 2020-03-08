Play

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Two-point effort in win

Oshie scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

The veteran winger had been held off the scoresheet in the prior four games, but Oshie found his swagger again in Pittsburgh. On the season, he now has 26 goals and 49 points through 68 games, leaving him on the cusp of his seventh career 50-point campaign.

