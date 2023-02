Oshie scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Sabres.

Both points came in the first period, as Washington kept things close for 20 minutes before the wheels came off. The 36-year-old is on a tear, racking up four goals and six points over the last three games, and he appears to have moved back into a top-six role for the Caps -- only Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome saw more ice time at even strength Sunday than Oshie.