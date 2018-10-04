Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Two-point performance in win over Bruins
Oshie scored a goal and an assist with four shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Bruins.
He opened the scoring just 24 seconds into the game, then chipped in on Alex Ovechkin's power-play tally in the second period. Oshie scored only 18 goals last season, his lowest total in three years with the Caps, but given the talent around him a return to the 25 or even 30-goal level isn't out of the question for the 31-year-old.
