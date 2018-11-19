Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unavailable against Canadiens
Oshie (head) will not be in the lineup versus the Habs on Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
While the team hasn't made any official announcement, if Oshie is in fact dealing with a concussion, it could be a significant absence given his history. It will be the second game on the sidelines for the winger -- who figures to continue being replaced by Andre Burakovsky on the Caps' second line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...