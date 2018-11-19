Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unavailable against Canadiens

Oshie (head) will not be in the lineup versus the Habs on Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

While the team hasn't made any official announcement, if Oshie is in fact dealing with a concussion, it could be a significant absence given his history. It will be the second game on the sidelines for the winger -- who figures to continue being replaced by Andre Burakovsky on the Caps' second line.