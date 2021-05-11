Oshie (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's regular-season finale against Boston, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Oshie sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flyers and at this point it isn't clear if he's in danger of missing Saturday's Game 1 versus the Bruins. The 34-year-old winger has been highly productive this season, racking up 22 goals and 43 points in 53 contests, so fantasy managers thinking about taking Oshie in playoff pools will want to monitor his status closely heading into postseason play.