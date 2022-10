Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return.

Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay on the Capitals' top-six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.