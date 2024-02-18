Oshie converted a power-play chance to pick up career goal No. 300 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens. "This one means a lot," Oshie said in a report by Sean Farrell of NHL.com. "Coming into the year, the last couple of years I've had a lot of time out of the lineup from injuries. I don't really have many milestones or goals that I really set for myself, but this is one coming into the year that I wanted to reach, so it feels good."

Oshie's milestone goal gave the Capitals a 2-1 advantage through the first period, but there would be two more ties ahead of Aliaksei Protas' game-winning tally. It seems like Oshie is rounding into vintage form based on eight goals and four assists -- with six of them being power-play points -- through 15 games of 2024.