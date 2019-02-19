Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unspectacular in return
Oshie (upper body) skated 16:16 and went minus-2 in Monday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
The knock he took against the Ducks on Sunday didn't cost Oshie a game, but he was a passenger in the victory. It's safe to deploy him as usual going forward.
