Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Will be checked out further Friday

Oshie (head) will meet with team doctors Friday in hopes of being cleared to travel to New York for games against the Rangers (Saturday) and the Islanders (Monday), Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Oshie will miss his fifth straight game Friday, with the Capitals playing host to the Red Wings, and he has a lot riding on what the doctors reveal upon his latest examination. It's worth noting that Oshie is still not showing on injured reserve, thereby leaving a little bit of hope that he can return sooner than later.