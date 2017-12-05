Oshie (upper body) left Monday's contest against San Jose and will not return.

With 23 points in 27 games, Oshie is currently on pace to set a career high in points. This would obviously be a huge blow to Washington's offense, but the severity of the injury is still unclear. He'll be considered day-to-day for now.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories