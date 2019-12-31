Play

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Will play Tuesday

Oshie (illness) will be in the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Oshie will skate alongside Jakub Vrana and Lars Eller on the reshuffled second line and should see normal power-play usage. Play the 33-year-old winger as you normally would.

