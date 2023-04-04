Oshie (upper body) will not travel with the Habs for their matchup against Montreal on Thursday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Oshie was stuck in a four-game pointless streak during which he put eight shots on net. Despite his recent slump, the veteran winger needs just one more tally to get over the 20-goal threshold for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Without Oshie in the lineup, Alexei Protas will take his place on a line with Nicklas Backstrom and Sonny Milano.