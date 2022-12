Oshie (upper body) was injured in the second period of Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs. He will be reevaluated Sunday.

Oshie stayed on the bench briefly following the injury, but he soon retreated to the locker room. The oft-injured winger missed 11 games earlier in the season with a lower-body injury. If he can't play Monday versus the Red Wings, Joe Snively may replace Oshie in the lineup.