Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Yet another 20-goal season
Oshie scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Flyers.
Oshie hit the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in the last five seasons. He's a better fit in the U.S. Capital than he was in St. Loo. And he's remarkably consistent, not just in goals but also points. Oshie has put up at least 51 points in five of the last six seasons and looks poised to add 2019-20 to that list, too. Use him well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.