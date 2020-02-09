Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Yet another 20-goal season

Oshie scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Flyers.

Oshie hit the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in the last five seasons. He's a better fit in the U.S. Capital than he was in St. Loo. And he's remarkably consistent, not just in goals but also points. Oshie has put up at least 51 points in five of the last six seasons and looks poised to add 2019-20 to that list, too. Use him well.