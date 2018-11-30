Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Yet to resume skating

Oshie (head) still hasn't started skating again, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Oshie's absence will stretch to seven games and it is looking unlikely he will be back in time for Sunday's contest against the Ducks. The 31-year-old winger has a history of concussions and there remains no timetable for his return, but given his production when healthy (14 points in 18 games), fantasy owners should continue to sit tight while the recovery unfolds.