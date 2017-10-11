Play

Chorney is expected to be a healthy scratch Wednesday against the Penguins, Tarik El-Bashir of CSN Washington reports.

Chorney's absence has more to do with giving youngster Christian Djoos playing time than anything else. He's a trusted depth defender for the Capitals, but there's a lot of competition for regular ice time on the third defense pairing, so his fantasy upside remains extremely and predictably limited.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories