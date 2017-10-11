Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Expected to sit out Wednesday
Chorney is expected to be a healthy scratch Wednesday against the Penguins, Tarik El-Bashir of CSN Washington reports.
Chorney's absence has more to do with giving youngster Christian Djoos playing time than anything else. He's a trusted depth defender for the Capitals, but there's a lot of competition for regular ice time on the third defense pairing, so his fantasy upside remains extremely and predictably limited.
