Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Placed on waivers
The Capitals waived Chorney on Tuesday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.
The Capitals recently acquired Michal Kempny in a trade with the Blackhawks, so they're no longer in need of Chorney's services as a depth defenseman. If he goes unclaimed, the 30-year-old blueliner will almost certainly be assigned to AHL Hershey, where he'll likely spend the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.
