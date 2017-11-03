Chorney netted a goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

The 30-year-old defenseman opened the scoring early in the first period to give him two points in nine games to start the season. He's on track for another single digit season, though consistent ice time may be hard to come by once Matt Niskanen (upper body) returns to the lineup, both of which significantly limits his fantasy value to the deepest of leagues.