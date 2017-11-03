Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Pots first goal of the season Thursday
Chorney netted a goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
The 30-year-old defenseman opened the scoring early in the first period to give him two points in nine games to start the season. He's on track for another single digit season, though consistent ice time may be hard to come by once Matt Niskanen (upper body) returns to the lineup, both of which significantly limits his fantasy value to the deepest of leagues.
More News
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Expected to sit out Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Tallies assist Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Records helper Monday•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Draws into lineup Monday•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: First goal is game-winner Sunday•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Will play Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...