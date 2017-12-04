Chorney sat in the press box during Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over Columbus.

Chorney has now been scratched the last two games in the nation's capital and has been struggling to find consistent playing time throughout 2017-18, only averaging 13:01 of ice time when he suits up. The 30-year-old has put up three points (one goal, two assists) in 20 games, but unless Washington encounters injuries to its defensive corps, it seems likely his usage and point production will remain similar for the rest of the season.