Chorney recorded an assist during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Chorney will likely garner more playing time in place of the injured Matt Niskanen (upper body). However, the 30-year-old still has very limited fantasy upside unless he can earn consistent playing time due to injuries as he's clearly behind rookies Christian Djoos and Madison Bowey on the depth chart when everyone is healthy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories