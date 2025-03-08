Raddysh scored a goal and took four shots on target in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Raddysh found the back of the net in the dying stages of the first period, notching his sixth goal of the season and cutting Detroit's lead to one goal. That tally would open the doors for Washington, though, as the Caps scored five unanswered goals to complete the comeback. As key as the goal might have been, Raddysh isn't much of a fantasy option, especially considering his bottom-six role and the fact that he's scored only six goals across 63 appearances.