Raddysh notched an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

Raddysh was the latest player to get a top-six audition to fill the void left in the absence of Alex Ovechkin (fibula). The 26-year-old Raddysh did well, helping out on a Dylan Strome tally in the third period. Primarily in a fourth-line role this season, Raddysh has contributed nine points, 27 shots on net, 21 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 22 appearances. He's seen steady time in the lineup, and a move onto the second line could give him some depth appeal in fantasy.