Raddysh signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Capitals on Monday.
Raddysh became an unrestricted free agent after the Blackhawks declined to present him with a qualifying offer. The 26-year-old had five goals and 14 points across 73 contests with Chicago last season. Raddysh did have 20 goals and 37 points in 2022-23, so perhaps he can rekindle his scoring touch in his new home. At the same time, he'll likely have to fight to earn even a bottom-six spot.
