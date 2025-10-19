Parascak scored twice on five shots and added three assists in WHL Prince George's 9-3 win over Tri-City on Saturday.

Parascak is up to 10 points in just seven games, though half of them came in Saturday's massive win. The 19-year-old already has a pair of multi-goal efforts in 2025-26. Parascak should continue to be a leader for the Cougars, who are second only to the Everett Silvertips in the WHL's Western Conference through Saturday's action.