Parascak scored three goals and added an assist in WHL Prince George's 4-2 win over Victoria on Wednesday.

Parascak has been a big goal-scorer this season, but this was his first hat trick. He's also had four games of three or more points while racking up a total of 15 goals and 15 helpers over 18 appearances. The Capitals prospect's 1.67 points per game represent his best pace in a junior campaign, and he's yet to be held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests, displaying strong consistency for the Cougars.