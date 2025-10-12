Parascak scored twice on seven shots in WHL Prince George's 3-2 win over Tri-City on Saturday.

Parascak logged his first multi-point effort of the season, which included the game-winning goal in the second period. The 19-year-old winger has three goals, one assist and 15 shots on net through four WHL contests this season. He got a cup of coffee with AHL Hershey at the end of last season, but Parascak will continue to develop with the Cougars for the rest of 2025-26 before jumping to the professional ranks full time next year.