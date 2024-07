Parascak signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Friday.

Parascak racked up 43 goals and 62 assists in 68 regular-season outings for WHL Prince George last year before adding 14 points in 12 postseason clashes. That productivity led to the Caps to select the 18-year-old winger with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Parascak figures to return to juniors for at least one more season but is showing promise to be a full-time NHL contributor in the future.