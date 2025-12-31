Parascak registered three assists in WHL Prince George's 5-3 loss to Kamloops on Tuesday.

Parascak has four helpers over the last three games after being out of the Cougars' lineup for nearly three weeks. The winger is up to 19 goals, 24 assists and 102 shots on net through 29 appearances this season. He'll get a little more time to shine in the WHL after missing out on Team Canada's World Junior Championship roster.