Parascak scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Prince George's 6-2 win over Portland on Wednesday.

Parascak is up to nine goals and 14 assists through 14 games this season. He's logged multiple points in five of his last eight outings for the Cougars. The 19-year-old winger ranks eighth in the WHL in points through Wednesday's action. His steady offense this year continues a trend from his recent seasons, which should make the Capitals feel good about spending a first-round pick on him in 2024.