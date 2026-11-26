Liljegren notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Liljegren returned from a healthy scratch Saturday in Boston to pick up a helper and snap a 16-game point drought. The 27-year-old defenseman has just two points with 11 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 12 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 21 appearances. While Justin Holl doesn't represent much of a threat to Liljegren's playing time, the 27-year-old could find himself out of the lineup or even off the roster once both of Vincent Desharnais (abdomen) and Rasmus Sandin (knee) are back.