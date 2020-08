The Capitals loaned Geisser to the Geneve-Servette Hockey Club of the Swiss National League on Tuesday.

Geisser is expected to be recalled ahead of Washington's training camp next season, so this loan will likely only last a few months. The 21-year-old blueliner spent most of his time with EV Zug of the NLA in 2019-20, notching two helpers, but he also appeared in seven games with AHL Hershey, going scoreless over that span.