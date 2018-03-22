Capitals' Tobias Geisser: Secures entry-level deal
Geisser inked a three-year, entry-level contact with Washington on Thursday.
Geisser will continue playing in Switzerland as his contract won't kick in until next season, but is expected to attend the Caps' development camp over the summer. If the 19-year-old does make the switch to North America, he will likely start out with AHL Hershey before getting a crack in the NHL.
