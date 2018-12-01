Capitals' Tom Wilson: Avoids safety hearing for latest antics
Wilson will not face supplementary discipline for his questionable hit on Brett Seney in Friday's game against the Devils, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Wilson was assessed a match penalty and subsequently ejected as a result of the hit, but it was ultimately determined that he didn't actually hit Seney's head, nor did he use "force beyond his own momentum," as outlined by the player safety division in a report by Isabelle Khurshudayan of The Washington Post. Still, according to Spotrac.com, Washington's top-line right winger has lost 23 games in his career due to suspensions -- twice due to an illegal check to the head -- so it's only natural to question Wilson's intent whenever he delivers a nasty-looking hit. Otherwise, he's been playing out of his mind, with seven goals and 13 points over nine games this season.
