Capitals' Tom Wilson: Avoids suspension

Wilson won't be suspended for a questionable hit he delivered on Pittsburgh's Brian Dumoulin during Sunday's Game 2 win, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The play occurred as Wilson was chasing Dumoulin on the forecheck. Dumoulin appeared to be bracing for a hit from the oncoming Alex Ovechkin when Wilson appeared to make contact with the Pittsburgh defenseman's head. The Penguins were understandably upset with the decision, as Dumoulin has been deemed a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 3. While Wilson hasn't removed the sometimes over-the-line physicality from his game, he has become a more polished offensive player, recording six points in eight postseason tilts.