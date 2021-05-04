Wilson has been fined $5,000 for roughing the Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich during Monday's win over New York.

Many were expecting Wilson to be hit with a suspension following his actions during Monday's contest, particularly since he's a repeat offender, but the 27-year-old winger was able to get off with just a fine. Wilson should slot into his usual spots on Washington's first line and top power-play unit against the Rangers on Wednesday.