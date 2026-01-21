Wilson (lower body) will be a game-time call ahead of Wednesday's clash with Vancouver, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Wilson told reporters he needed to speak with the medical team before making a final decision regarding his availability. Prior to getting hurt, the gritty winger racked up five goals and three assists, including one power-play point, in his last four outings. If Wilson does play, Ivan Miroshnichenko could find himself relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.