Wilson (personal) returned to practice Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Wilson will be in the lineup for Friday's tilt against the Flyers. The winger has 13 goals, 11 assists, 179 hits and 90 PIM in 57 outings this season. Wilson is expected to play on the top line, alongside Hendrix Lapierre and Alex Ovechkin, as well as seeing first power-play time.