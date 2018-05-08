Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back from suspension

Wilson's three-game suspension has been served, and he'll be eligible to return for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Wilson was banned for delivering a high hit on the Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese in Game 3, resulting in a broken jaw and concussion for the first-year NHLer. The Capitals figure to benefit from Wilson's physical ways against a terrific offensive team in the Lightning, so long as it doesn't result in unnecessary penalties or more suspensions. Of course, Wilson is no slouch in the attacking zone himself, as he accumulated two goals and five assists through nine games between series against the Blue Jackets and Penguins, respectively.